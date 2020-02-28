News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 50, charged in connection with murder of Keane Mulready-Woods appears in court

By Press Association
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 11:48 AM

A man has appeared in court in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

Gerard McKenna, 50, has been charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another person in relation to the 17-year-old’s murder.

McKenna, of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, Co Louth, appeared before Drogheda District Court on Friday.

Wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, “sliders” and socks, McKenna did not speak during the brief hearing.

Keane Mulready-Woods’s remains were found in two different areas of Dublin (Garda handout/PA)
McKenna was arrested last week in relation to the investigation into the murder.

Sergeant Garda Peter Cooney told the court the defendant was re-arrested and charged on Thursday evening.

Defence solicitor David Thompson said there was no application for bail.

The teenager, from Drogheda, was murdered and dismembered, with parts of his body dumped in two different areas of Dublin in January.

The teenager’s limbs were found in a bag in Coolock, while other body parts were found in a burned-out car in Drumcondra.

District Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded McKenna in to custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday March 5.

Another man who was also arrested last week was released earlier this week without charge.

Gardaí said a file on that man would be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

