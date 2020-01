A 50-year-old man has been arrested in England on suspicion of the murder of a former TV announcer.

Michael Kerr, 68, was found dead in his home in Bangor in County Down in November.

Police said that Mr Kerr, who worked as a TV and radio announcer for BBC NI in the 1970s and 1980s, had been the victim of a vicious and sustained attack.

The suspect was arrested in Birmingham in the UK.

He has been taken to Musgrave Street PSNI station in Belfast.