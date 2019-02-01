Man, 50, allegedly placed hammer outside partner's door with note saying 'get out of my home'

A 50-year-old man allegedly put his ex-partner in fear by placing a lump hammer outside her bedroom door and writing a note reading 'Get out of my home'.

Under new legislation - the Domestic Violence Act 2018 – brought into effect on January 1 of this year, the case against the accused was heard at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court.

No details of the case which might identify the parties can be published.

The charge sheet against the defendant states that at an address in County Cork he allegedly contravened a safety order made at Cork District Court.

The particulars state that he put the applicant in fear by banging on her bedroom door; placing a lump hammer outside her bedroom door and two notes under her bedroom door stating, 'Get out of my home'.

Some of the allegations were brought to the attention of Judge Olann Kelleher in court today.

It was alleged that the defendant’s ex-partner heard banging outside her bedroom door at 10.30 in the morning and that two notes were passed under the door directing her to leave the house.

Eddie Burke solicitor said that the bail documentation supplied by gardaí to the defence indicates that the complainant did not want to attend court in relation to any objection to bail.

Mr Burke said the accused man has supplied an address to gardaí where he would live in Kerry pending hearing of this case.

“I have impressed on him the seriousness of the matter,” Mr Burke said.

Bail conditions were imposed that required him to live at the Kerry address, abstain from intoxicants, stay away from the complainant and have no contact with her directly or indirectly.

Judge Olann Kelleher explained to the accused that this included have no contact with his ex-partner by social media.

The case was adjourned until February 19.