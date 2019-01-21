NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 49, jailed for six years after raping woman in Galway

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 01:15 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A 49-year-old man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman at his apartment in Galway city three years ago.

The court heard he took advantage of her after she had too much to drink.

The court heard this woman had just moved to the city when she went to the accused’s apartment.

They had a nice evening and ate some food when events took a nasty turn, the Judge said.

She went to use the bathroom and does not remember much after that except her clothes had been removed and the accused was having sex with her.

The court heard the crime has changed the woman’s world completely, that she had extended the hand of friendship and that trust was cruelly breached.

READ MORE: Fifth man arrested in connection with suspected Derry car bomb

The accused, who denied the charge, was jailed for six years and afterwards asked to speak to the court.

He said he had a Pakistani and Irish passport and spoke about his arrest, saying the gardaí used the 'f word' a lot when he was questioned for 13 hours, and that those hours felt like 45 years.

Judge Michael White told him there was no issue with religion or anything and the court had acted on evidence.

Before he was led away, the accused told the judge he accepted his actions and said, "God bless you. God bless the lady".


