A 48-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Co Antrim.

He was hit by a car on the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast at around 5pm this evening.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

The road is closed and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them.

