Man, 47, charged with possession of child porn

A man, aged 47, was formally arrested and charged yesterday with having child pornography on a computer at his home two years ago.

Sergeant Padraig Kelleher of Carrigaline Garda station said he arrested Daniel O’Leary of Ballinrea, Carrigaline, Co Cork, and charged him with the count.

Sgt Kelleher said he cautioned the accused that he did not have to say anything but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence.

O’Leary replied: “No comment.”

The charge states that on October 5, 2017, at his home at Ballinrea, Carrigaline, he did knowingly have in his possession child pornography, to wit seven folders containing up to 70 images of child pornography on a laptop, contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

Inspector Jason Lynch asked for an adjournment of the case for two weeks to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

It was agreed with defence solicitor Frank Buttimer that the case could be put back until November 13.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if there was any objection to bail. Sgt Kelleher said there was no such objection but he asked for one condition to be attached to bail, requiring the accused to sign on at Togher Garda station on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

Insp Lynch said DPP directions would likely be available on the next occasion.