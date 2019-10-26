News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 47, charged with possession of child porn

Man, 47, charged with possession of child porn
By Liam Heylin
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 07:00 AM

A man, aged 47, was formally arrested and charged yesterday with having child pornography on a computer at his home two years ago.

Sergeant Padraig Kelleher of Carrigaline Garda station said he arrested Daniel O’Leary of Ballinrea, Carrigaline, Co Cork, and charged him with the count.

Sgt Kelleher said he cautioned the accused that he did not have to say anything but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence.

O’Leary replied: “No comment.”

The charge states that on October 5, 2017, at his home at Ballinrea, Carrigaline, he did knowingly have in his possession child pornography, to wit seven folders containing up to 70 images of child pornography on a laptop, contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

Inspector Jason Lynch asked for an adjournment of the case for two weeks to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

It was agreed with defence solicitor Frank Buttimer that the case could be put back until November 13.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if there was any objection to bail. Sgt Kelleher said there was no such objection but he asked for one condition to be attached to bail, requiring the accused to sign on at Togher Garda station on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

Insp Lynch said DPP directions would likely be available on the next occasion.

READ MORE

'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run

More on this topic

Court rules convicted drug dealer bought Cheltenham-winning horse with proceeds of crimeCourt rules convicted drug dealer bought Cheltenham-winning horse with proceeds of crime

Post office raiders who pointed gun at Kerry postmistress’ face have nine year sentences upheldPost office raiders who pointed gun at Kerry postmistress’ face have nine year sentences upheld

Cork man seen stumbling while carrying large flat-screen TV admits to theft from neighbour's homeCork man seen stumbling while carrying large flat-screen TV admits to theft from neighbour's home

'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run 'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Phil Hogan: ‘There won’t be a no-deal Brexit’Phil Hogan: ‘There won’t be a no-deal Brexit’

Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash

Irish player wins €400k in EuroMillions drawIrish player wins €400k in EuroMillions draw

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork womanGardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork woman


Lifestyle

Go pack your bib and tuckerRestaurant Review: Land to Sea, Dingle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »