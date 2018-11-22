Home»ireland

Man, 46, dies after house fire in Dublin

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 07:41 AM

A father of three has died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Milltown in Dublin last week.

The house involved in a fire on Milltown Road, Dublin, last Friday. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

46-year-old Raphael Mulligan was a well known Dublin barman who worked at Hartigan's Bar on Leeson Street.

He was taken to St James hospital last Friday morning but died of his injuries the following day.

A second man was also treated in hospital.

Gardaí do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

Mr Mulligan's removal takes place this evening to Newman University Church on Stephen's Green South at 7.30pm, followed by funeral tomorrow at 11am.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

FireDublinMilltown

Related Articles

Update: Man released after questioning over fatal Terenure house fire

Man, 70s, dies in house fire in Kilkenny

Man (50s) dies in house fire in Cavan

Fire on same scale as Grenfell Tower blaze unlikely in Ireland, task force finds

More in this Section

Here's how to shop safely online, according to the Gardaí

Take Back The City occupy Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin

'Some people are playing a bigger part than others' - hauliers hit out at carbon tax deadline

Gardaí arrest man during drugs raid in Cork city


Lifestyle

Setting stories in stone at UCC

Hurling and poetry: Ó Bhéal’s word-clash of the ash

A question of taste: Trick Mist

Muireann O’Connell on the inspiring families she met at Share A Dream

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »