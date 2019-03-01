Man, 42, shot dead in west Dublin named locally

A 42-year-old man who died after he was shot outside a house in west Dublin this afternoon has been named locally as David Lynch.

A number of shots were fired during the incident which occurred in the front garden of a house in Foxdene at 2.15pm.

Shortly afterwards, a Peugeot Partner type van was found on fire at Buirg an Rí Glen, Clondalkin.

A burned out van near Lucan Community National School, which is suspected to be a getaway vehicle used in a fatal shooting this afternoon at Foxdene. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

A firearm was recovered near the van. At 2.30pm, a silver Toyota Corolla was found on fire at The Paddocks Rise, Lucan, and Co Dublin

The man's body has been removed to the City Morgue, Whitehall, Dublin 9 where a post-mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow.

Gardaí in Lucan are investigating and the scene is currently preserved pending a probe by the Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

It is understood that Gardaí do not believe the murder is connected to the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

According to RTÉ, the victim was known to gardaí as an associate of major criminals in west Dublin and Kildare.

He was suspected to have been involved in drug trafficking.

He was believed to have invested in legitimate businesses in the catering and motor trade industries.

Gardaí are reportedly investigating whether the man may have fallen out with a major Clondalkin/Ronanstown-based drugs trafficker.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room at Lucan Garda Station on 01-666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardai investigating the fatal shooting at a house in Foxdene today. Photo: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie.

