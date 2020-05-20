News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 42, dies before cancer case against hospital comes to court

Man, 42, dies before cancer case against hospital comes to court
File photo of Connolly Hospital.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 04:29 PM

A 42-year-old man who sued claiming his throat cancer was allegedly allowed to spread unidentified and untreated died just days before his case was to come before the High Court.

John Beirne, the High Court heard today, passed away on Monday just days after the pleadings were issued in the case in which he is suing the HSE over the care he received at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross today gave permission for Mr Beirne’s father Michael to take over the action.

Oisin Quinn SC for Mr Beirne told the court that Mr Beirne had passed away on Monday. The pleadings in the case had been issued last Friday and Mr Beirne had been transferred to a hospice from hospital.

Counsel said the hospital had apologised to Mr Beirne. The case, he said, was in relation to an alleged failure to be recalled for further investigation.

Counsel said the HSE had been moving the case along expeditiously with mediation planned in the case for later this week or next week.

John Beirne, a groundskeeper at Carton House and of Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, had sued the HSE.

READ MORE

Family consent to orders allowing hospital not to resuscitate brain injured woman

On December 31, 2012, Mr Beirne was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown complaining of vomiting and haematemesis.

He underwent a gastroscopy and multiple biopsies were taken and they showed low grade dysplasia, He was discharged on January 2, 2013, with a plan for further assessment of the oesophagus.

On February 12, 2013, he had a further gastroscopy and more biopsies. It is claimed, as there was insufficient pathology to rule out malignancy, it was determined Mr Beirne should undergo a repeat scope or gastroscopy.

It is alleged Mr Beirne was not scheduled for and did not undergo any further investigation and in particular he did not undergo any further investigation and in particular any further gastroscopy which it was claimed had been deemed necessary.

In September 2019, following an urgent referral he was diagnosed as having oesophageal cancer.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to take any adequate measures to protect Mr Beirne from the risk of developing the cancer and a failure to refer him for a gastroscopy.

It is further alleged that his cancer was allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until he was diagnosed with oesophagal cancer in around September 2019 .

READ MORE

Man extradited from UK charged in connection with Daithi Douglas murder in 2016

More on this topic

High Court judge sets aside decision in Bantry Bay kelp harvesting caseHigh Court judge sets aside decision in Bantry Bay kelp harvesting case

Britain First leader convicted of Terrorism Act offence in UKBritain First leader convicted of Terrorism Act offence in UK

Family consent to orders allowing hospital not to resuscitate brain injured womanFamily consent to orders allowing hospital not to resuscitate brain injured woman

Clare boy, 11, with cerebral palsy settles action against HSE with initial €2.1m payoutClare boy, 11, with cerebral palsy settles action against HSE with initial €2.1m payout


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtcancerTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Simon Harris to review making face masks mandatory in certain circumstancesSimon Harris to review making face masks mandatory in certain circumstances

Jail term for getaway driver of perfume thiefJail term for getaway driver of perfume thief

Man extradited from Britain in connection with Dublin murderMan extradited from Britain in connection with Dublin murder

HSE will not contact employers about Covid-19 results before informing employeeHSE will not contact employers about Covid-19 results before informing employee


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »