Man, 40s, with serious injuries discovered after gardaí called to scene of 'altercation'

A man has been seriously injured following what gardaí believe was a hit and run in Co Wexford.

Gardaí said that at around 8pm last night, they received reports of “an altercation between a large group of males in progress at Fr. Murphy Park.”

Gardaí discovered a man in his 40s lying on the ground outside Saint Senan's Primary School upon arrival.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said that following inquiries, it was reported that a silver Opel Meriva collided with the man at this location and then left the scene.

Gardaí said they are currently investigating the potential link between a burnt-out car on the South Slob in Wexford and the incidents at Fr Murphy Park and Saint Senan's Primary School.

A man in his early 20s has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said a full investigation is currently underway at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Gardaí at Enniscorthy are appealing for anyone with information in relation to these incidents to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and footage from pedestrians) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any information regarding the movements of the Silver Opel Meriva which left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.