News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 40s, with serious injuries discovered after gardaí called to scene of 'altercation'

Man, 40s, with serious injuries discovered after gardaí called to scene of 'altercation'
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 12:58 PM

A man has been seriously injured following what gardaí believe was a hit and run in Co Wexford.

Gardaí said that at around 8pm last night, they received reports of “an altercation between a large group of males in progress at Fr. Murphy Park.”

Gardaí discovered a man in his 40s lying on the ground outside Saint Senan's Primary School upon arrival.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said that following inquiries, it was reported that a silver Opel Meriva collided with the man at this location and then left the scene.

Gardaí said they are currently investigating the potential link between a burnt-out car on the South Slob in Wexford and the incidents at Fr Murphy Park and Saint Senan's Primary School.

A man in his early 20s has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said a full investigation is currently underway at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Gardaí at Enniscorthy are appealing for anyone with information in relation to these incidents to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and footage from pedestrians) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any information regarding the movements of the Silver Opel Meriva which left the scene.   Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Chief Medical Officer appeals for people to obey restrictions despite good weather


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

More in this Section

Gardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictionsGardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictions

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recoveredMore than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Average rent over €1,200 per monthAverage rent over €1,200 per month


Lifestyle

Even during lockdown we care about the planet…Earth Day 2020: Why eco consciousness is the key dating trend right now

COCOONED, self-isolating, looking for a treat, in this improving weather a chicken curry can be light and just right. Easy to make, there are plenty of recipes online and in cookbooks .Chicken tonight? Top 8 takeaway curries

Operation Transformation and Grow, Cook, Eat are among today's top picks.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Operation Transformation and Grow, Cook, Eat are among today's top picks.

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »