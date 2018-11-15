Man, 40s, shot dead in Kildare

An investigation is underway after a man in his 40s was shot dead in Co Kildare tonight.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene outside a house at Glen Easton Way in Leixlip at 9.15pm.

The man was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead

It is understood that the shooting is believed to have been feud-related and that the victim - an associate of the Hutch gang - was shot in the head before the gunman fled the scene in a white car.

The scene is sealed off pending the arrival of Garda Crime Scene Examiners and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate this evening between 8.30pm and 9.30pm to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.

Digital Desk