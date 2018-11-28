Home»ireland

Man, 40s, killed after collision in Monaghan

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 06:59 AM

A man in his 40s has died and a Garda has been injured following a collision in Co Monaghan overnight.

The crash involving two cars occurred on Main Street in Castleblayney at around 11.30pm.

Shortly before the incident, a garda had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 in the town, but when the man drove off the garda was dragged by the car for about 500 metres before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia.

The driver of the Skoda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man struck by lorry in Tipperary

The Garda, who's in his late 20s is being treated for facial, head and leg injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

The Main Street is closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Crime Scene Examiners attend the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to contact gardaí.

