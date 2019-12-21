Man, 40s, in seriously injured after being struck by car in Limerick

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Limerick City.

It happened at the Grove Island roundabout on the Corbally Road at around 1.30am this morning.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place as forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled on the road or who may have camera footage to contact them at Henry St Garda station on 061-212400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.