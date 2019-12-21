News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 40s, in seriously injured after being struck by car in Limerick

Man, 40s, in seriously injured after being struck by car in Limerick
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 10:33 AM

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Limerick City.

It happened at the Grove Island roundabout on the Corbally Road at around 1.30am this morning.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place as forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled on the road or who may have camera footage to contact them at Henry St Garda station on 061-212400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

READ MORE

Irish woman, 20s, killed after tree falls on car in Melbourne

More on this topic

Irish woman, 20s, killed after tree falls on car in MelbourneIrish woman, 20s, killed after tree falls on car in Melbourne

Elderly woman dies after car and lorry collide in CorkElderly woman dies after car and lorry collide in Cork

Man, 60s, to appear in court in connection with fatal crash in Offaly last JuneMan, 60s, to appear in court in connection with fatal crash in Offaly last June

GSOC investigate deaths of man and woman after 'gardaí interact with car' before crashGSOC investigate deaths of man and woman after 'gardaí interact with car' before crash


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote

Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing from ClareGardaí appeal for help to find man missing from Clare

Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence


Lifestyle

Don’t panic. You still have a few days left to pick up your wine and wine-related Christmas presents. We all fret far too much about the wine for the Christmas dinner, remember that turkey matches everything but nothing matches Brussel sprouts so there is no perfect match.The best wines to go with your Christmas dinner

Conor English tells how his research on Frank Murphy resulted in a biography and a unique insight into 20th-century buildingsCork architect led mid-20th century Cork design

There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »