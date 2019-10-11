Man, 40s, hospitalised after teen rescues him from Roscommon river

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a dramatic river rescue in Boyle, Co Roscommon this afternoon.

It is understood the alarm was raised at around lunchtime when the man is believed to have entered the water near the town centre.

Efforts were made to throw life rings to the man but these proved unsuccessful.

He was eventually rescued when a teenage boy waded into the water near the GAA club and pulled him to shore.

He was subsequently treated by emergency services before being transferred to hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.