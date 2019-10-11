News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 40s, hospitalised after teen rescues him from Roscommon river

Man, 40s, hospitalised after teen rescues him from Roscommon river
Boyle, Co Roscommon. Picture: Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 05:07 PM

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a dramatic river rescue in Boyle, Co Roscommon this afternoon.

It is understood the alarm was raised at around lunchtime when the man is believed to have entered the water near the town centre.

Efforts were made to throw life rings to the man but these proved unsuccessful.

He was eventually rescued when a teenage boy waded into the water near the GAA club and pulled him to shore.

He was subsequently treated by emergency services before being transferred to hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

READ MORE

Plans to have GPs working in emergency departments like 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'

More on this topic

Roscommon protest ends

Protestors stage Roscommon Hospital sit-in

Protesters enter Roscommon hospital

Hundreds expected at Roscommon hospital protest


TOPIC: Roscommon Hospital

More in this Section

Three arrested in relation to ATM theft in BelfastThree arrested in relation to ATM theft in Belfast

Plans to have GPs working in emergency departments like 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'Plans to have GPs working in emergency departments like 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'

Judge hopes Children's Hospital/residents row can be resolvedJudge hopes Children's Hospital/residents row can be resolved

'Pay-out culture' blamed as wall climbing centre restricts access to facilities'Pay-out culture' blamed as wall climbing centre restricts access to facilities


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »