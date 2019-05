A man has died while out cycling in Swinford, Co Mayo.

The man, in his 40s, was out cycling on the road between Kiltimagh and Swinford yesterday when it appears he took a turn and fell from his bicycle.

He was removed to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar where he later passed away.

The post mortem has concluded that the man died of natural causes.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.