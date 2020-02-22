News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 40s, dies in Kilkenny crash

St Luke's Hospital, Co Kilkenny.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 09:48 AM

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating the crash in the Goresbridge area n the early hours of this morning.

A van collided with a tree on the R705 between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown. Emergency services also attended the scene.

A male driver, aged in his 40s, was critically injured during the collision. He was taken from the scene to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The R705 (between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown) is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. The road is expected to reopen this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the R705 road between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown between 12am and 1am to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

