News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 07:01 AM

A man has died following a fatal assault at an apartment complex in Co Tipperary.

The incident occurred at 11.30pm on Saturday night at a complex in the North Quay area of Carrick on Suir.

The man, 40s, received an apparent stab wound and was taken to Waterford University Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital early this morning.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem is due to take place today.

Another man, 40s, has been arrested in relation to the investigation.

He is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

The scene of the incident remains preserved for a further technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Keane Mulready Woods murder suspect shot dead in Belfast

More on this topic

Two men due in court in connection with Dundalk ATM raidTwo men due in court in connection with Dundalk ATM raid

Dundalk ATM raid: PSNI release one of three men arrested after cross-border pursuitDundalk ATM raid: PSNI release one of three men arrested after cross-border pursuit

Three arrested in Tallaght seizure of drugs valued at €140,000 Three arrested in Tallaght seizure of drugs valued at €140,000

Gardaí arrest two burglary suspects; Seize drugs worth €37, 500 in seperate Dublin operationGardaí arrest two burglary suspects; Seize drugs worth €37, 500 in seperate Dublin operation


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall wants Ireland to make PPE themselves Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall wants Ireland to make PPE themselves

Simon Harris urges public to further lower Covid-19 infection rateSimon Harris urges public to further lower Covid-19 infection rate

Two arrested in relation to spate of nationwide burglariesTwo arrested in relation to spate of nationwide burglaries

Man, 20s, killed in scrambler crash in CorkMan, 20s, killed in scrambler crash in Cork


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks ahead at the best things to watch this weekFive TV shows for the week ahead

Frank O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s bookshop O’Connell St., Limerick. Main picture: Emma Jervis/ Press 22We Sell Books: O’Mahony’s Booksellers a long tradition in the books business

It’s a question Irish man Dylan Haskins is doing to best answer in his role with BBC Sounds. He also tells Eoghan O’Sullivan about Second Captains’ upcoming look at disgraced swim coach George GibneyWhat makes a good podcast?

The name ‘Dracula’, it’s sometimes claimed, comes from the Irish ‘droch fhola’, or ‘evil blood’. The cognoscenti, however, say its origin is ‘drac’ — ‘dragon’ in old Romanian.Richard Collins: Vampire bats don’t deserve the bad reputation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »