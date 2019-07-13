News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 40s, dies following fatal collision in Kilkenny

Man, 40s, dies following fatal collision in Kilkenny
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 12:12 PM

A man, aged in his 40s, has been killed this morning following a fatal collision in Kilkenny this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the M9 southbound just after Junction 10, Knocktopher at around 8am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The road remains closed southbound and local diversions are in place.

The scene is due to be examined by Garda Forensic Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, or any motorists who may have been travelling on the M9 near Junction 10 at the time of the collision, to contact Gardaí in Thomastown on 056 775 4150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

HSE knew of glitch leading to smear test result delay

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information after teen injured in hit and run in DublinGardaí appeal for information after teen injured in hit and run in Dublin

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after toddler injured in hit and run in CorkGardaí appeal for witnesses after toddler injured in hit and run in Cork

Woman in her 70s dies in Kerry road accidentWoman in her 70s dies in Kerry road accident

Two people hospitalised after road collision in DublinTwo people hospitalised after road collision in Dublin

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Psychiatric nurses defer industrial action over pay and conditionsPsychiatric nurses defer industrial action over pay and conditions

Landmark legislation passed to allow gardaí to testify in NI courtsLandmark legislation passed to allow gardaí to testify in NI courts

Siptu: Bord na Móna 'suspends lay-offs' at Mount DillonSiptu: Bord na Móna 'suspends lay-offs' at Mount Dillon

Minister aims to have backlog of 40,000 smear tests cleared within two monthsMinister aims to have backlog of 40,000 smear tests cleared within two months


Lifestyle

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

It’s important to seize opportunities to discuss end-of-life options with loved ones, a palliative care doctor tells Margaret JenningsDying well: Don't put off talking about death with loved ones

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »