Man, 40s, dies following collision in Laois

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 12:05 PM

A man in his 40s has died following a two-car collision in Co. Laois.

The incident happened shortly before 9am this morning on the N80 Stradbally to Arles Road.

The occupants of the other car, a woman and her child are reported to have received minor injuries.

They were taken to Portlaoise General Hospital and Crumlin Hospital.

Gardaí are at the scene while the road remains closed.

They have said investigations are ongoing.

Last night, a woman in Roscommon was killed following a three-car collision at Ballinaboy Cross.

- Digital Desk


