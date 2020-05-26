News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 40s, dies following collision between car and truck in Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 02:30 PM

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Limerick.

The collision between a car and a truck occurred at around 12.30pm today on the N20 near Lackanagrour in Co Limerick.

Gardaí said that the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

  

Gardaí added that the body of the deceased remains at the scene and Forensic Collision Investigators are currently en route. 

The driver of the truck was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The N20 is now closed near O’Rourke’s Cross with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Bruff are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are asking for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

