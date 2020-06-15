News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 40s, charged in connection with Galway stabbing

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 08:41 AM

A man in his 40s has been arrested and charged following a stabbing incident in Galway.

The incident occurred at Ballybane, Galway, on Sunday.

Gardaí said that they were called to the scene at around 4pm.

They discovered a man in his 40s with an apparent stab wound.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí stated: “Following a patrol of the area by numerous Garda units, a man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Galway Garda Station.” 

Gardaí said the man has since been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Galway District Court this morning.

