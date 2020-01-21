News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 40s, arrested in connection with armed robbery in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 06:35 AM

Gardaí from the Tallaght drugs unit in Dublin tackled a would-be robber to the ground as he tried to make a get away yesterday.

The man, who is aged in his early 40s, held up a premises with a knife at Castletymon Shopping Centre shortly after 6pm.

He tried to leave on foot with a sum of money but Gardaí, who were patrolling the area, managed to catch him.

The man threatened Gardaí with his knife and was arrested at the scene.

The sum of cash stolen was also recovered and the man is being held at Tallaght Garda Station for questioning.

No one was injured in the incident.

