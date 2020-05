A man has been arrested after €165,000 worth of drugs were seized in Co Wexford.

This afternoon, 5kgs of cannabis herb and 80 cannabis plants were found after a Garda drugs unit searched a property near Bunclody.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being held at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The search was carried out as part of ongoing investigations into the supply of controlled drugs in the south east of the country.