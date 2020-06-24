Man, 40s, arrested following assault in Cork city park

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a robbery and assault in Cork city yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 2pm, a man was sitting on a bench in Bishop Lucey Park when he was approached by three men.

One of the group assaulted the man and stole a bottle of vodka from his bag.

The man was brought to Mercy University Hospital with an apparent stab wound to the leg and was discharged later that evening.

A description of the suspect was circulated to gardaí from Anglesea Street and a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested shortly after.

A knife and a bottle of vodka was also recovered.

He is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in Bishop Lucey Park around 2pm and who may have seen this incident to contact gardaí at Anglesea Street on 021-452200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating a separate serious assault that took place in the city on Monday night.

Gardaí received a call that there was an unconscious woman on Railway Street at around 9.30pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman, aged in her 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.

The scene was preserved and examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit whilst uniform gardaí gathered CCTV.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the surrounding area of Kent Railway Station, Railway Street, Alfred Street and Andersons Quay between 8pm and 10pm on Monday, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510.