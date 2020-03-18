News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 40s, arrested after four shotguns and revolver seized in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 11:50 AM

A man in his 40s has been arrested following the discovery of four shotguns and a revolver in Dublin last night.

Gardaí seized the guns following a search of a car in Tallaght.

A statement said that while on routine mobile patrol, gardaí observed a vehicle driving at speed in the Tallaght area.

Following a short pursuit, the car stopped at Ardmore Gardens in Tallaght.

Gardaí said the driver remained in the car while the front and rear occupants made their escape on foot.

The vehicle was subsequently searched and four shotguns (three of which were previously reported to be stolen) and a revolver with ammunition were seized.

Gardaí said all are pending examination by Garda ballistics experts.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 1939.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

