Man, 39, accused of sexually assaulting, kill threats and false imprisonment of two women

File photo of Philip Murphy who was extradited from the UK to face charges relating to the sexual assault of two women in Dublin in February 2016. Photo: Collins Courts
By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 01:35 PM

A 39-year-old man is to face trial accused of sexually assaulting and false imprisonment of two women on Dublin streets on the same day.

Philip Murphy, who is of no fixed address in Dublin 8, was extradited from England on Monday.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today accused of sexually assaulting two women, falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill or cause them serious harm.

The offences are alleged to have happened on two streets in the Dublin 1 area on February 25 in 2016.

Dressed in a striped jumper, blue jeans and a facemask, he sat silently at the side of the courtroom.

A European Arrest Warrant had been issued earlier and he was brought back on Monday on flight that landed at Casement Aerodrome.

Detective Garda Emma Ryan said she arrested him at 5.05pm on foot of six warrants issued by the district in 2018.

He was taken Store Street Garda station and was charged on Monday evening. “He made no reply to the charges after caution,” Detective Garda Ryan told Judge Colin Daly.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment, in the circuit court, she said.

Defence solicitor Emer O’Sullivan said there was no bail application.

Judge Daly remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday. The case will be listed for mention then, and will be remanded further pending completion of a book of evidence.

The judge acceded to the defence solicitor’s request to make a recommendation that after two weeks her client would be transferred from Cloverhill Prison to another prison.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Murphy who has not yet indicated how he will plead.

