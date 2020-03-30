Man, 37, living in Cork apartment accused of dealing nine different drugs

A 37-year-old man accused of dealing nine different kinds of drugs has been served with a book of evidence.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served on Khadym Sylla who lives at an apartment at Quaker House, 17 Grattan St, Cork.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, asked for free legal aid to be extended to a barrister to represent the accused at the circuit court and Judge Kelleher acceded to that application.

All of the charges relate to Nov 23, 2018 at his home address. Apart from counts of possessing drugs for his own use and cultivation of cannabis, nine counts relate to having various drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

The drugs in question were N-Dimethyltrytamine, Dimethoxybromoamphetamine, Lysergide, amphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, Ketamine, cannabis and cannabis plants.

The next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commence on Apr 20.