Man, 36, tried to break into apartment late at night

A Cork man with over 100 previous convictions was caught with a length of timber trying to break into an apartment at Lower Glanmire Road in Cork at 11.20pm at night.

Thomas O’Sullivan, aged 36, pleaded guilty yesterday at Cork District Court to a charge of causing criminal damage to the premises.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí responded to a report of a man trying to kick in the front door of an apartment.

Gardaí arrived at the scene to find O’Sullivan of no fixed address with a length of timber in his hand and trying to force open a window.

Sgt Davis said that the window was only slightly damaged. The sergeant said that eight of the defendants 127 previous convictions were also for causing criminal damage.

This latest offence was committed on February 16.

O’Sullivan was in custody since that time as he was arrested at the scene.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was refused bail when he first appeared in court so had spent almost three months in custody.

He said the accused was a chronic heroin addict but had reduced his Methadone intake as part of the treatment programme in prison and was also talking to a drug counsellor in prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher said there had been a lot of tragedy in the defendant’s life with the untimely deaths of a number of family members.

“He is 36 and knows he cannot go on like this forever,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said, “He attempted to break into an apartment at 11.20 at night. It must be a frightening experience for people living in those apartments in that area.”

The judge imposed a six-month jail term backdated to when he went into custody.