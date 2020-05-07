News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 36, tried to break into apartment late at night

Man, 36, tried to break into apartment late at night
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 09:35 PM

A Cork man with over 100 previous convictions was caught with a length of timber trying to break into an apartment at Lower Glanmire Road in Cork at 11.20pm at night.

Thomas O’Sullivan, aged 36, pleaded guilty yesterday at Cork District Court to a charge of causing criminal damage to the premises.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí responded to a report of a man trying to kick in the front door of an apartment.

Gardaí arrived at the scene to find O’Sullivan of no fixed address with a length of timber in his hand and trying to force open a window.

Sgt Davis said that the window was only slightly damaged. The sergeant said that eight of the defendants 127 previous convictions were also for causing criminal damage.

This latest offence was committed on February 16.

O’Sullivan was in custody since that time as he was arrested at the scene.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was refused bail when he first appeared in court so had spent almost three months in custody.

He said the accused was a chronic heroin addict but had reduced his Methadone intake as part of the treatment programme in prison and was also talking to a drug counsellor in prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher said there had been a lot of tragedy in the defendant’s life with the untimely deaths of a number of family members.

“He is 36 and knows he cannot go on like this forever,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said, “He attempted to break into an apartment at 11.20 at night. It must be a frightening experience for people living in those apartments in that area.” 

The judge imposed a six-month jail term backdated to when he went into custody.

READ MORE

'We have achieved our goal': CMO confirms spread of Covid-19 'suppressed'

More on this topic

Teenager’s bail revoked in minutes over threatening witnessTeenager’s bail revoked in minutes over threatening witness

Two individuals arrested in aggravated burglary investigationTwo individuals arrested in aggravated burglary investigation

Jury sees footage of car that was allegedly used in killing of gardaJury sees footage of car that was allegedly used in killing of garda

Burglar with 16 prior convictions caught after hiding under stairsBurglar with 16 prior convictions caught after hiding under stairs


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man dies following fall from ladder in Co DonegalMan dies following fall from ladder in Co Donegal

Harris: Covid-19 reproduction rate is 0.5Harris: Covid-19 reproduction rate is 0.5

Students under 'intolerable' stress from Govt's 'unmitigated disaster' in handling Leaving CertStudents under 'intolerable' stress from Govt's 'unmitigated disaster' in handling Leaving Cert

Man arrested after gardaí target sale of drugs in Limerick and North KerryMan arrested after gardaí target sale of drugs in Limerick and North Kerry


Lifestyle

The lockdown has had a huge impact on the culture sector. Des O’Driscoll spoke to some of those running venues, galleries and theatres in Cork about the challenges they’ve faced, and what is going to happen in the future.Theatres, bars and museums: the state of the (Cork arts) nation

Sorting Out Cork People for AgesAsk Audrey: 'I haven’t bribed a Guard since the New Twopothouse Drug Cartel incident'

David Norris is not about to leave his funeral to chance or indeed to anyone else to orgainse. He has planned every detail, right down to the eulogy, which he will deliver himself — it’s already recorded.The Shape I'm In: Senator, David Norris

I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle and I’ve noticed my energy levels have started to dip. I’m in my 40s and make sure to eat well and take plenty of exercise. What would you recommend?Natural Health: 'I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »