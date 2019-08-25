News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 34, suffers serious head injuries after assault in Tallaght

An incident room has been established at Tallaght garda station.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 10:46 AM

Gardaí are investigating after a man was critically injured following a "serious assault" in Tallaght.

The 34-year-old was found with serious head injuries shortly after 11pm at the Killinarden Estate.

He was discovered by a passerby who raised the alarm.

The man was taken by gardaí to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be critical.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Tallaght garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Man, 70s, dies after single-vehicle road collision in west Cork

More on this topic

Gardaí following definite line of inquiry after serious assault in Co MeathGardaí following definite line of inquiry after serious assault in Co Meath

Great-grandfather left fighting for his life following unprovoked attack outside his homeGreat-grandfather left fighting for his life following unprovoked attack outside his home

Man, 21, in critical condition after 'serious assault' in Co Meath Man, 21, in critical condition after 'serious assault' in Co Meath

Man released without charge by gardaí investigating attempted Cavan ATM theftMan released without charge by gardaí investigating attempted Cavan ATM theft

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Flight diverts to Shannon with suspected fire on boardFlight diverts to Shannon with suspected fire on board

Irish tug sails over a third of the way to Canada to tow crippled cargo ship to safetyIrish tug sails over a third of the way to Canada to tow crippled cargo ship to safety

Two arrested in connection with murder of Malcolm McKeownTwo arrested in connection with murder of Malcolm McKeown


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »