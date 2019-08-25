Man, 34, suffers serious head injuries after assault in Tallaght

Gardaí are investigating after a man was critically injured following a "serious assault" in Tallaght.

The 34-year-old was found with serious head injuries shortly after 11pm at the Killinarden Estate.

He was discovered by a passerby who raised the alarm.

The man was taken by gardaí to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be critical.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Tallaght garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.