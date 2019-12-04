Man, 34, found dead following Armagh house fire

A man has been found dead following a house fire in Co Armagh.

The 34-year-old was discovered following the blaze at a house on the Derrynoose Road in Keady this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious at this time.

But an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire was under way.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesman extended the organisation’s sympathies to the man’s family and friends.

“NIFRS received a call at 11.12am today to attend a fire at a two-storey house on the Derrynoose Road,” he said.

“Two fire appliances – one from Keady fire station and one from Newtownhamilton fire station – attended the scene.

“A 34-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A fire in a downstairs bedroom had burnt itself out.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”