Man, 33, arrested in connection with bus hijacking in Co Down

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a hijacking in Co Down last night.

The driver of a Translink bus was threatened by a man armed with a knife at the bus stop on Cairnsmore Avenue in Ballybeen shortly before 8pm.

The man forced the bus driver to drive for a distance before forcing him and passengers off the bus at knifepoint.

The bus was then involved in a collision a short distance away at which point the hijacker fled.

A man has been arrested and the PSNI are asking for witnesses to come forward.