Man, 32, charged with murder of his mother in Co Louth

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 10:55 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother Elzbieta Piotrowska in Ardee, Co Louth.

32-year-old Tomasz Krzysztof Piotrowski of Cherrybrook, Ardee is accused of the murder of 57-year-old Ms Piotrowska of Clonmore, Ardee at her home on Tuesday.

Elzbieta Piotrowska

Mr Piortrowski made no reply when the charges against him were read out at Drogheda District Court this morning.

Elzbieta Piotrowska, who is originally from Poland, was found dead at her home on Tuesday morning.

Sgt James McCummisky gave evidence of arresting the defendant at Drogheda Garda Station last night.

He said the accused replied "no comment" when the charge was put to him after caution.

Mr Piotrowski's solicitor expressed serious concerns for his mental health and requested that he receive the appropriate medical attention.

A request for legal aid was made and granted by Judge John Cheatle.

The accused has been remanded on continuing bail to appear before Cloverhill District court on January 17 via video link.


