Man, 31, killed after car hits tree in Co Laois

A man has been killed following a single-vehicle collision in Ballybrophy, Co Laois.

A 31-year-old male suffered fatal injuries after the car he was driving collided with a tree at Ballybrophy, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 9.10am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for a post-mortem examination.

The road was closed to allow for forensic investigations but has since been reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses, to any person who travelled on the R435 Borris-in-Ossory to Rathdowney Road between 8.30am and 9.30am this morning and to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.