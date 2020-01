A man has been injured following a shooting in a housing estate in Dublin.

At around 9.30pm last night, gardaí received reports of shots being fired at St Berach's Place in Kilbarrack.

A man his late 30s was shot in his arms and legs.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital with his injuries which have been described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are investigating but no arrests have been made so far.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical exam.