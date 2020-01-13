Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda

Update 7.40pm: Gardaí are investigating after a shooting in Drogheda.

The incident occurred shortly after 6.20pm on the Bridge of Peace in the centre of the town.

Gardaí said in a statement that "a number of shots were fired at a taxi."

The drive, a man believed to be in his late 30s, removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

By Elaine Keogh

