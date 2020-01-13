News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda

Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda
Picture: Ciara Wilkinson
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 07:40 PM

Update 7.40pm: Gardaí are investigating after a shooting in Drogheda.

The incident occurred shortly after 6.20pm on the Bridge of Peace in the centre of the town.

Gardaí said in a statement that "a number of shots were fired at a taxi."

The drive, a man believed to be in his late 30s, removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, 7.25pm: Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

By Elaine Keogh

Gardaí in Drogheda have confirmed a man has been shot this evening.

The man was in a taxi which is still at the scene on the Bridge of Peace.

It is the main bridge across the Boyne in the town centre.

The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, but his injuries aren't life-threatening.

Gardai are diverting traffic and will investigate if it is connected to the ongoing feud.

The road is sealed off for a technical examination.

More to follow...

READ MORE

Storm Brendan: 'Gusts into the red just on the coast' in north-west; More than 30,000 without power

More on this topic

Munster based Garda whistleblower leaves force after corruption allegationsMunster based Garda whistleblower leaves force after corruption allegations

Gardaí trying to assemble evidence in hunt for 'heartless' gang behind aggravated burglaryGardaí trying to assemble evidence in hunt for 'heartless' gang behind aggravated burglary

Harris ‘confidence in Kerry gardaí’ amid licensing probeHarris ‘confidence in Kerry gardaí’ amid licensing probe

Witness appeal after 'five masked individuals' entered house 'and locked an occupant into a room'Witness appeal after 'five masked individuals' entered house 'and locked an occupant into a room'


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Dara Calleary named as FF Director of ElectionsDara Calleary named as FF Director of Elections

Powersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF ministerPowersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF minister

Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'

Migrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centreMigrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centre


Lifestyle

Top-class singers hit all the right notes at the nuptials of Cork bride and groom Edel O’Leary and Gordon O’Driscoll.Wedding of the Week: Music to the ears of Edel and Gordon

Helen O’Callaghan finds mental fitness linked to physical fitnessHow physical fitness can boost teens' mental health

Some plants are emerging from the soil but it's still too early to get carried away.Gardeners are looking on the bright side this week

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »