Man, 30s, in critical condition following shooting in Waterford

A man in his 30s has been injured following a shooting in Waterford.

Gardaí said a man was shot a number of times outside a premises near the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road.

The shooting occurred at around 2.15pm and gardaí are at the scene.

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford with "injuries unknown at this time".

A garda statement said: "The injured man was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford in a critical condition."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are appealing to pedestrians or motorists who may have been in the area near the Mount Suir Apartments between 2pm and 2.30pm today, who may have dashcam footage, to contact the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.