Man, 30s, dies in Wexford collision as woman, 20s, seriously injured

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 11:57 AM

A man in his 30s has died following a collision in Wexford.

A woman in her 20s was also injured in the incident.

The collision occurred at around 5am this morning on the N25 at Ballinaboola.

The man, who was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female, a front-seat passenger, has been taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at New Ross are appealing for information.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

