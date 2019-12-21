Man, 30s, dies in single vehicle collision in Dublin

A man in his early thirties died this morning in a single vehicle collision in Dublin.

At approximately 6:30am, Gardai were called to the scene on the Lough Conn Road in Ballyfermot.

The man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the City Morgue.

A post mortem will be completed at a later date.

Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.