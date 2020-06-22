News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 30s, dies in crash between lorry and car in Dundalk

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 08:22 AM

A man has died following an early morning crash between a lorry and a car in Co Louth.

The fatal crash happened at approximately 5am this morning in Dundalk on the M1 southbound between Junction 17 and Junction 16.

The car driver, who was in his early 30s, was fatally injured during the crash. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Dundalk. 

The lorry driver, who is in his early 40s, was uninjured and was arrested at the scene. 

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. A section of the M1 is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the M1 at the time of the collision or prior to it, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Crash

