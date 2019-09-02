Man, 30s, dies in Co Galway crash

A man in his 30s has died in a crash between a car and a van in Co Galway in the early hours of this morning.

"Ambulance services and local fire services attended the scene of a serious collision involving a car and a van," a garda spokesperson said, adding that the crash occurred in the Carrownurlar, Milltown area.

The man who died was the driver of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Castlebar General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The road remains closed and local traffic diversions remain in place.

Gardaí in Tuam are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.