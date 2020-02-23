News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 30s, dies in Co Clare crash

By Digital Desk staff
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal car crash in Co Clare.

At 3am, a man in his 30s was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall.

The collision happened on the R465 at Roo East between Ardnacrush and Broadford. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It is understood he was the only occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and the local Coroner has been notified. The crash site and car have been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local Scenes of Crime Officers.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the R465 between Ardnacrusha and Broadford around the time of the collision, to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

