Man, 30s, dies following single car crash in Donegal

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 10:52 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s died following a crash in Donegal this morning.

At approximately 12.30am gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the R265 in Letterkenny.

The injured man was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition.

He later passed away from his injuries.

It is understood the car he was driving left the road and collided with a tree. The man was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene at the crash site is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular, anyone who travelled this stretch of road - from the direction of Porthall, Lifford towards Rossgier - between approximately 11.30pm last night and 1am this morning to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

CrashDonegal

