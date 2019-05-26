NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 30s, dies following road collision in Co Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 01:58 PM

A man in his late 30s has died following a road collision in Co Wexford.

The man, who was the sole occupant of his car, died after his car collided with another vehicle at Raheenaskeagh in Oulart, Gorey at around 8.30am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital.

The female driver of the second car was injured and has been transferred to Wexford General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 - 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A 26-year-old man has also has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor in Co Meath.

The motorbike driver was seriously injured following the incident which occurred at Balrath Cross in Kells at around 4.10pm yesterday afternoon.

