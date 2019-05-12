NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man, 30s, dies following paragliding accident in Co Wicklow

By Marita Moloney
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 10:46 AM

The body of a man in his 30s has been discovered following an apparent paragliding accident in Co Wicklow.

The man is believed to have been on the Wicklow Mountains yesterday and failed to return to his home in north Dublin.

The alarm was raised and a search was then conducted by gardaí, Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue.

A man's body was discovered at around 8am this morning in a field at Ballinacor Estate, Wicklow. Wreckage was also found at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on the man's remains later this morning.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit has been informed and will launch an investigation into the incident.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in Co Donegal

More on this topic

Three students rescued from base of cliff in Co Kerry

Three men rescued after trawler catches fire off Wicklow coast

Injured walker rescued from mountain ridge in the Comeraghs

Search for woman missing from Inis Oírr stood down after body found

KEYWORDS

ParaglidingWicklowWicklow MountainsGardai

More in this Section

Pharmacy Union welcomes Health Minister's intent to increase investment

No winner of €5m Lotto jackpot

Broadband: People living in rural Ireland ''sick and tired of broken promises'

World's first black hole watch to take place tonight in Dublin


Lifestyle

5 badass female fighters on Instagram to inspire your workout

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Review: The National's I Am Easy To Find is a minor-key delight

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »