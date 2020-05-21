News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 30s, dies following collision involving motorbike and truck in Dublin

Man, 30s, dies following collision involving motorbike and truck in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 06:05 PM

A man in his mid-30s has died following a collision in Dublin.

The collision, involving a motorcyclist and a truck, occurred at around 3pm this afternoon on the Nail Road in Swords.

Gardaí said that motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place.

The Coroner has been notified.

They added that the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene and the road is closed in both directions. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They have asked for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

Teen arrested on suspicion of fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments

More on this topic

Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire clubDublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

Thousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix ParkThousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix Park

No ceremony for 46th anniversary of Dublin-Monaghan bombings due to Covid-19No ceremony for 46th anniversary of Dublin-Monaghan bombings due to Covid-19

Smuggled alcohol worth €510,000 seized at Dublin portSmuggled alcohol worth €510,000 seized at Dublin port


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

PSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutorsPSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutors

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last ChristmasDrug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas

Cork man, 63, accused of breaching Covid-19 legislationCork man, 63, accused of breaching Covid-19 legislation

Elderly Cork woman woke to see burglars posing as Gardaí in her bedroomElderly Cork woman woke to see burglars posing as Gardaí in her bedroom


Lifestyle

Zero-waste warriors tell Kya DeLongchamps about how they embarked on their sustainability odysseyLet's hear it from Cork's zero heroes

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »