News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 30s, dies following collision in Donegal

Man, 30s, dies following collision in Donegal
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 12:03 PM

A man in 30s has died following a collision in Donegal.

The single-car collision occurred at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point at around 4am this morning.

Emergency services and the Coast Guard are at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí said the Muff/Moville road (R238) is currently closed for a forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions in place and it is expected to re-open later this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff/Moville road between 3.00am and 4.30am this morning is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Man arrested by gardaí investigating 'ghost brokers'Man arrested by gardaí investigating 'ghost brokers'

Man recovering after being stabbed during hate crime attackMan recovering after being stabbed during hate crime attack

Man arrested in connection with 2017 sexual assault in LimerickMan arrested in connection with 2017 sexual assault in Limerick

Six guns seized in organised crime investigation in DublinSix guns seized in organised crime investigation in Dublin


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Arlene Foster calls for troops in the North to be protected from ‘vexatious claims’Arlene Foster calls for troops in the North to be protected from ‘vexatious claims’

Survey shows a third of drivers spending more time commuting, another third want to use public transportSurvey shows a third of drivers spending more time commuting, another third want to use public transport

Gardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in DublinGardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in Dublin

Sinn Féin surge in polls shows 'a momentum for change', says Mary Lou McDonaldSinn Féin surge in polls shows 'a momentum for change', says Mary Lou McDonald


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »