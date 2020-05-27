News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 30s, dies following collision between tractor and motorbike

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 07:53 AM

A man in his 30s has died following a collision in Co Mayo last night.

The collision between a tractor and a motorcycle occurred on the N59 between Mulranny and Newport at around 8.30pm.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at Mayo General Hospital.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Gardaí said that the road is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.

They are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have camera footage (dashcam footage) to contact Newport Gardaí on 098 41102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

TOPIC: Gardai

