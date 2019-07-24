News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 30s, dies following collision between pedestrian and truck in Kilkenny

Man, 30s, dies following collision between pedestrian and truck in Kilkenny
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 06:12 PM

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a truck in Kilkenny.

The collision occurred at around 3pm today, on the N25 at Glenmore, Co Kilkenny.

The man, in his late 30s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Gardaí say that the main N25 road between the Rhu Glenn (outside Waterford) to New Ross is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

New British PM Boris Johnson: 'We can get a deal' at Irish border

More on this topic

Heading to All Together Now festival? Here's what you need to knowHeading to All Together Now festival? Here's what you need to know

Ballygowan and Club Orange owner warns of 'challenging' Irish marketBallygowan and Club Orange owner warns of 'challenging' Irish market

Psychiatric Nurses Association suspends planned industrial actionPsychiatric Nurses Association suspends planned industrial action

Rapper Meek Mill’s conviction thrown outRapper Meek Mill’s conviction thrown out

More in this Section

Angry judge tells Cork man wearing shorts in court to come back tomorrow with long trousersAngry judge tells Cork man wearing shorts in court to come back tomorrow with long trousers

Psychiatric Nurses Association suspends planned industrial actionPsychiatric Nurses Association suspends planned industrial action

Man who stole 800-year-old mummified head from crypt while 'out of his head' jailed for 28 monthsMan who stole 800-year-old mummified head from crypt while 'out of his head' jailed for 28 months

Deferred sentence for teen who raped eight-year-old nephewDeferred sentence for teen who raped eight-year-old nephew


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets artist Ian HumphreysDesign/life: Aileen Lee profiles artist Ian Humphreys

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »