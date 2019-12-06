News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 30s, arrested in connection with seizure of gold bars, drugs and alcohol

Man, 30s, arrested in connection with seizure of gold bars, drugs and alcohol
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 07:47 AM

A man has been arrested after the seizure of gold bars, drugs, alcohol and cash worth €45,000 at a house in Dublin.

It happened yesterday at a house in Inchicore with cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA with an estimated value of €15,000 found.

Elements of a cannabis grow house were also seized.

Four gold bars and cash worth €10,000 were discovered while alcohol worth around €20,000 was also found.

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

CervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnover

More on this topic

Man, 45, arrested in connection with €110k cocaine seizureMan, 45, arrested in connection with €110k cocaine seizure

Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in RoscommonGardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Roscommon

Cocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coastCocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coast

Submarine found off Spain contained cocaine worth hundreds of millions of poundsSubmarine found off Spain contained cocaine worth hundreds of millions of pounds


TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland

HSE: 120 people could die from the flu this winter HSE: 120 people could die from the flu this winter

Jury continues deliberations in Mitchelstown murder trialJury continues deliberations in Mitchelstown murder trial

Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%


Lifestyle

The Marquee in Cork dominated the gig news this week, with a string of announcements for what is expected to be the final year at the Monahan Road venue before the site is developedScene + Heard: The most played artist on Spotify and all the latest music news

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

John Spillane tells Ellie O’Byrne how he’s hoping to fund his next album by taking the bardic route of writing unique compositions for people on whatever they’d like‘I’ll write you a song for €1,000' - John Spillane's unique way to fund new album

From starring in a Cork-set film, to securing a role in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO series, it has been quite a year for Niamh Algar, writes Esther McCarthyIreland’s next big thing: Niamh Algar on her incredible year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »