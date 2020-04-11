News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 30s, arrested in connection with eight burglaries and thefts in Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 12:16 PM

A man is due in court today after being charged in connection with eight burglaries and thefts in Co Limerick.

Gardaí were called to a possible burglary on Quilan Street at around 5.30am yesterday morning where they found a man on the roof of a nearby house.

He jumped over a number of garden walls and gardaí cordoned off the area.

A search and door-to-door enquiries were carried out and the man was found hiding in the attic of a nearby house.

The man in his 30s was later arrested and during searches of a house, electronic goods believed to have been stolen during burglaries were found.

He has since been charged in connection with five burglaries that occurred over the last week and three thefts from shops that occurred since December 2019.

He is due before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

